Azerbaijan continues to actively restore entire infrastructure in its liberated lands

Azerbaijan is actively restoring the entire infrastructure in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the country’s Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the 10th meeting of economy ministers of the Turkic Council member-states, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the liberation of Karabakh has created new prospects and new challenges.

“As a result of the liberation of our lands, we can talk about the Zangezur corridor and direct communication with Nakhchivan and Turkey, as well as access to the markets of Central Asia,” he said.

“The process of active restoration of the entire infrastructure is underway in the liberated territories. All our projects will be implemented in accordance with world-class innovative solutions. At the same time, the creation of the Agdam industrial park has already begun," Minister Jabbarov added.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) has started its work in Baku.

The meeting is chaired by Minister Jabbarov and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

News.Az