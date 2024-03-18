Azerbaijan continues to resettle former IPDs in liberated Fuzuli city

Azerbaijan has today sent 123 people (34 families) from Baku to the city of Fuzuli in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city of Fuzuli reached 596, comprising 2,245 individuals.

News.Az