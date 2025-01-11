Azerbaijan conveys condolences to US over deadly wildfires

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over the ongoing deadly wildfires in the United States.

“We are deeply saddened by widespread devastation caused by the wildfires in California, United States,” the ministry said in a message News.Az reports.“We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims. We wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured and quick recovery from this tragedy,” added the ministry.Los Angeles is facing a historic firestorm that has ravaged local communities.The largest inferno has burned 17,234 acres in and around the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the coast. Further inland, the Eaton Fire has burned 10,600 acres in the foothills in and around the city of Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.Both of those fires are 0% contained amid strong winds that have fueled the infernos and sent burning hot embers shooting through the air.Three other smaller fires - the Hurst, Lidia and Sunset fires - are also burning in the LA area.Firefighters have been able to bring the Lidia Fire under 60% control while evacuation orders in the Hollywood Hills were lifted Thursday morning as efforts to gain control of the Sunset Fire gained momentum.

News.Az