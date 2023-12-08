Azerbaijan, Council of Europe discuss current cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.

The meeting revolved around the issues on cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that since Azerbaijan became member of the Council of Europe, the country had been closely cooperating with the organization in such areas as the protection of human rights, the rule of law and the development of democracy. He also said the country had acceded to a number of relevant conventions and taken part in the implementation of various joint programs with the organization.

Referring to the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik this May, the Azerbaijani FM emphasized that such meetings play a significant role in terms of discussing the possibilities of expanding cooperation within the organization.

FM Bayramov provided detailed information about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the mine threat that impedes this activity and the safety of Azerbaijani citizens, the reintegration of the Armenian residents in Karabakh region and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also highlighted the anti-terror measures carried out in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces this September, as well as the reasons for conducting these measures. Bayramov added that the mentioned anti-terrorist measures played an important role in removing obstacles to the establishment of peace and security in the region.

The FM underscored that, as confirmed by representatives of a number of international organizations, including the Council of Europe, who visited the region after the anti-terror measures, no cases of violence against civilians were observed in the region, contrary to the allegations made by Armenia within the slanderous campaign launched against Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az