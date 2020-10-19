Azerbaijan created conditions for Armenian war prisoners to contact their families - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conditions have been created for the Armenian prisoners of war to be able to contact their families, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Oct. 19.

“The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens issued a statement in connection with the Armenian prisoners of war,” assistant to the president said.

“Azerbaijan, demonstrating its adherence to the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, as well as high moral values, rendered necessary medical assistance to two Armenian prisoners of war,” Hajiyev said. “At the same time, the conditions were created for them to contact their families. The International Committee of the Red Cross was also informed in the appropriate manner."

News.Az

News.Az