Azerbaijan creates 840 new jobs in its liberated territories in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, as many as 840 new jobs were created in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

This figure represents a 42% increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.During the first half of 2023, as many as 593 new jobs were added in these regions. The highest number of new jobs this year was created in Lachin (299) and Shusha (232).Additionally, from January to June 2024, 159 new enterprises and organizations were established in the liberated areas, along with 1,726 private business entities. This reflects increases of 90 and 488, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

News.Az