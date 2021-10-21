Azerbaijan creates all necessary conditions for personnel of military unit complex of State Border Service in Zangilan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan creates all necessary conditions for personnel of military unit complex of State Border Service in Zangilan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a military unit complex of the State Border Service in Zangilan district.

Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the complex.

The military unit complex occupies an area of 15 hectares. All necessary conditions were created for the personnel at the complex.

News.Az