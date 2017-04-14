Azerbaijan creates another industrial zone - Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next industrial zone will be created in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul district, said the country’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He made the remarks in Apr. 14 at an event dedicated to presenting a certificate to one more resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), according to AzVision.

Mustafayev noted that the creation of industrial zones will significantly affect the development of non-oil sector of the country.

“Currently, Neftchala industrial zone operates in the country,” said the minister adding that a number of projects are being implemented in the industrial zone.

Meanwhile, the construction work is underway on creation of the Masalli industrial zone, he added.

“Moreover, the selection of regions for new industrial zones continues. The next such a zone will be created in Hajigabul district,” said Mustafayev.

News.Az

