Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss cooperation in various spheres

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović

The Croatian minister emphasized with satisfaction her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the existing mutually beneficial cooperation relations in various spheres between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relationship.

Minister Mammadyarov noted the importance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in Zagreb, Croatia on March 11, 2013 during the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Croatia. Also, noting that the volume of trade turnover between the countries does not correspond to the potential of the strategic cooperation Minister Mammadyarov emphasized the significance of considering joint actions in this regard. The importance of the Azerbaijan-Croatia Business Forum, held in the framework of the current visit was underlined to that end.

Minister Mammadyarov also briefed his Croatian counterpart about the important infrastructure, energy and transport projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan and invited the Croatian companies to benefit from the above-mentioned projects.

Reminding with satisfaction the official visit of the Azerbaijani head of state to Croatia, Minister Marija P Burić outlined the importance of the strategic partnership relations between the two countries. Noting the significance of the Business Forum held in Baku from the point of further developing bilateral economic and trade relations, Minister Burić stated the next Business Forum would be held in Zagreb in near future.

Speaking about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Minister Mammadyarov said the conflict should be resolved based on the principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions. The position of Croatia on supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders was highly appreciated.

The sides also exchanged their views on the EU-Azerbaijan relations, the anniversary events of the Eastern Partnership and other issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the sides held a joint press conference.

