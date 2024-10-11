Azerbaijan, Croatia explore green energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event centered on the future of green energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia was held in Zagreb.

The event, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Croatia and the International Climate Change Institute, brought together officials from Croatia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Green Transition, and various state institutions, News.Az reports.Attendees included heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Croatia, think tank representatives, business leaders, climate change experts, and media representatives.The discussions emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing the effects of climate change, covering key issues to be addressed at COP29. Speakers highlighted Azerbaijan's priorities as the conference's presidency and explored the prospects for enhanced cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia in the green energy sector.The event concluded with video presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's contributions to global climate action efforts and an overview of COP29 initiatives.

