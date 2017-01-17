Azerbaijan-Czech business forum held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Czech business forum has been held in Baku.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev praised political relations between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic and highlighted successfully developing cooperation. The Minister spoke about such forums in terms of boosting ties between the businessmen of both countries. Mr. Mustafayev said approximately 20 Czech companies operate in Azerbaijan. “There is great potential for boosting trade relations. Azerbaijan was interested in increasing trade turnover with Czech Republic in the non-oil field,” he added, according to AzerTag.

Mustafayev noted that an analysis has been held in order to determine the list of goods that Azerbaijan can export to the Czech market.

“First of all, it is a variety of agricultural products, including nuts, tea, fruits and vegetables, cotton, wine and others,” he added.

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, said the minister, can also develop the cooperation in the industrial, transportation, tourism, finance and other spheres.

Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mladek said both countries enjoy fruitful strategic partnership.

On Azerbaijani-Czech economic relations the Minister noted cooperation develops between the two countries in non-oil field. Mr. Mladek said his country was interested in developing ties with Azerbaijan in relevant field.

The forum was organized by AZPROMO and supported by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy.

The Czech companies operating in agriculture, food industry, finance, insurance, energy, logistics, construction, law, petrochemistry, mechanical engineering, glass production and other sectors of the economy participated in the forum.

