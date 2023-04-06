Azerbaijan declares four employees of Iranian embassy persona-non-grata

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 6, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan, the ministry's press service told News.Az.

It was brought to the attention of the Iranian ambassador that 4 employees of the Iranian embassy were declared persona-non-grata by the Azerbaijani government due to their activities that incompatible with diplomatic status and contradict the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and those persons were demanded to leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

News.Az