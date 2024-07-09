Azerbaijan defeats Armenia at European U-16 Women's Basketball Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The matches of Division C of the European U-16 Women's Basketball Championship have started.

According to information, the first round matches will be held in Gibraltar within the group stage of the competition.The Azerbaijani national team, which is in Group A, played its first match at the tournament. Evren Alkaya's wards met with the team of Armenia. The Azerbaijani team defeated the opponent with an advantage from the first minutes.The Azerbaijani team, which started the championship with a victory, will play the second game on 10 July. The national team will meet the team of Georgia.To note, Georgia will meet Cyprus in the other match of the first round, which will be held on 9 July.The Azerbaijani national team will meet Georgia on July 10 at 12:30 and Cyprus on July 11 at 12:30.FIBA U16 Women's European ChampionshipDivision C, Group AI Round, July 93:00 p.m. Armenia - Azerbaijan - 59:86 (13:20, 14:19, 19:21, 13:26)Gibraltar. Tersentenari Sports Hall.

