Azerbaijan defense experts meet NATO representatives

Azerbaijani and NATO officials held the second coordination meeting of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative in Baku on Wednesday to discuss further strengthening cooperation between the sides.

The meeting, held as part of the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and NATO, brought together experts from NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum Mobile Training Team and Azerbaijani defense specialists, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev emphasized that the sides conduct regular courses within the IPCP under the initiative of the Mobile Training Team in order to familiarize Azerbaijani servicemen with NATO standards and provide training on operational planning, command-and-control procedures, and the planning and execution of NATO-format exercises at operational and tactical levels.

The sides expressed confidence that the planned exercise will further strengthen Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, enhance the operational training of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with NATO standards, reinforce collective security, and contribute significantly to peace and stability in the region.

They also noted that the performance of Azerbaijani servicemen in peacekeeping missions, as well as other areas under the NATO partnership, has been positively assessed.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest and signed a protocol of mutual understanding regarding the conduct of the exercise.