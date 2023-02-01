Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Defense Minister is on a visit to Türkiye

Azerbaijan Defense Minister is on a visit to Türkiye

At the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, arrived on a visit to Türkiye on February 1, News.az reports.

During the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov is scheduled to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day to be held as part of the international exercises “Winter Exercises - 2023” conducted in the fraternal country.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

