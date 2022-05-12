Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with Secretary General of Turkish National Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 12, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by the Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing MoD.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister stressed that the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries have made a significant contribution to cooperation between the two countries.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries in military, military-technical and military educational, as well as in other spheres. The Defense Minister noted that these relations serve to strengthen peace, security and tranquility in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Mr. Hacımüftüoğlu noted the importance of further developing relations.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the development prospects of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, as well as a number of issues of interest.

