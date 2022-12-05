Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with the Turkish National Defense Minister (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on December 5, a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit. The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met the guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The Defense Ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and fraternal Türkiye were performed.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the Defense Minister and the leadership of the Ministry met with the Turkish delegation.

The Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces, Army General Musa Avsever, Commander of the Air Force, Army General Atilla Gulan, Commander of the Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other officials participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Z. Hasanov highlighted the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as emphasized the significance of further expanding the work carried out in this direction.

Emphasizing satisfaction with the visit to the fraternal country, Mr. H. Akar expressed gratitude for the hospitality and stressed that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

At the meeting, the great importance of the “Fraternal Fist” joint exercises held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli regions in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military field signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, was emphasized.

During the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, prospects for the development of cooperation between our countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as regional security issues were discussed.

News.Az