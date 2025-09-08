Azerbaijan Defense Minister receives newly appointed Turkish military attaché

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan, Major General Ersin Dinçer, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Minister of Defense extended a warm welcome to the Turkish guest and congratulated him on the commencement of his official duties in Azerbaijan.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are founded on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance. He noted that bilateral cooperation continues to strengthen across various fields, including the military sphere, and expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed military attaché for success in further advancing this cooperation.

Major General E.Dinçer, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown, and expressed his pride in starting his activities as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. He affirmed his commitment to working diligently towards the further development of military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Major General Gaffar Gören, who completed his tenure as a military attaché in Azerbaijan.

During the discussions, the sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on new prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as on a range of other issues of common interest.

News.Az