Azerbaijan Defense Minister's official visit to Pakistan started

On March 21, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, the Press service of the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov is scheduled to meet with a number of Pakistani officials and participate as distinguished guest in a military parade dedicated to Pakistan Day.

