Azerbaijan defused nearly 100 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 3 to 8 April, 24 anti-personnel and 74 anti-tank landmines, as well as 298 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 622 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.