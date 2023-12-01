Azerbaijan defuses nearly 500 landmines in its liberated territories over past month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 1 to 30 November, 228 anti-personnel and 247 anti-tank landmines, as well as 4,106 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 7,143 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.