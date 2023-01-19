Azerbaijan demands Armenia to pay full reparation for its environmental destruction in formerly occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of arbitration, Azerbaijan demands to order Armenia to cease all ongoing violations of the Bern Convention, and pay full reparation for its environmental destruction in the formerly occupied territories, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on arbitration filed by the country against Armenia for widespread environmental destruction, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan’s interstate legal action notes that Armenia has violated its legal obligations under the Bern Convention to maintain populations of all wild flora and fauna, especially in the area of ensuring conservation, restoration and improvements to the habitats of wild flora and fauna, among others,” the ministry noted.

News.Az