Azerbaijan demines 70 hectares of “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park

Some 70 of the 200 hectares of the “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park, being created in the Eastern Zangazur economic region, in the territory of Jabrayil district - has already been cleared of mines, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Jabbarov noted that the installation of containers for the organization of the social zone of the Industrial Park will soon begin.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Araz Valley Economic Zone in Jabrayil District on October 4.

News.Az