Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Denmark mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Denmark mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Today, April 4th, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Denmark, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We send our best wishes to the government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on this occasion,” the ministry tweeted. “Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Denmark cooperation.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      