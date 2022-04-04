Azerbaijan, Denmark mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
Today, April 4th, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Denmark, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“We send our best wishes to the government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on this occasion,” the ministry tweeted. “Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Denmark cooperation.”