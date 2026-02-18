Azerbaijan deports foreign nationals who filmed unethical videos at Martyrs’ Alley

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign nationals who filmed unethical videos at Martyrs’ Alley have been deported from Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service told local media, News. Az reports

It should be noted that citizens of Saudi Arabia were accused of committing indecent acts and filming unethical videos at Martyrs’ Alley in Baku on August 17 last year

A criminal case was opened under Article 245 of the Criminal Code (insulting actions at a grave site), and all three individuals were arrested.

Subsequently, by a verdict of the Sabail District Court, they were sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

Yesterday, the Baku Court of Appeal amended the verdict, reducing the sentence from two years to six months. Their term of imprisonment ended today.

News.Az