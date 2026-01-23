Azerbaijan extradites two fugitives from Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has extradited two citizens who were on international wanted lists, following cooperation with Georgian authorities.

Abulfat Ismayilzada and Amal Azizov were returned to the country under the 1993 Convention on Legal Assistance in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters. Georgia’s Ministry of Justice approved Azerbaijan’s formal extradition requests, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Both individuals are suspected of committing criminal offenses under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. Authorities had issued decisions to charge them as defendants, after which they evaded investigation and were placed on international search lists.

The two men were detained in Georgia and transferred to Azerbaijan under escort of the Georgian Penitentiary Service’s special convoy.

The extradition reflects ongoing judicial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in cross-border criminal investigations and enforcement.

News.Az