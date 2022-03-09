Azerbaijan detains 8 people engaged in illegal religious propaganda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case against 20 people engaged in illegal religious propaganda over the last year, it was stated in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021, News.az reports.

It was stated that administrative sanctions were imposed on 129 people and 8 people were arrested.

3230 pieces of religious literature, 285 audio and video discs, 69 cold steel were confiscated from them.

News.Az