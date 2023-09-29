Azerbaijan detains another Armenian criminal Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan at Lachin checkpoint
Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan, born in 1965, who illegally arrived in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and served as the so-called "minister of defense of the republic of Nagorno-Karabakh", has been today detained while moving from Azerbaijan to Armenia by servicemen of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service at the Lachin state border checkpoint, News.az reports.
Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan was taken to Baku accompanied by the State Border Service`s special forces.
The detainee was handed over to the relevant state authorities.