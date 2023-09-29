Azerbaijan detains another Armenian criminal Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan at Lachin checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan, born in 1965, who illegally arrived in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and served as the so-called "minister of defense of the republic of Nagorno-Karabakh", has been today detained while moving from Azerbaijan to Armenia by servicemen of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service at the Lachin state border checkpoint, News.az reports.

Lyova Henrikh Mnatsakanyan was taken to Baku accompanied by the State Border Service`s special forces.

The detainee was handed over to the relevant state authorities.

News.Az