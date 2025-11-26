Azerbaijan detains group accused of promoting communist ideology in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Azerbaijan have detained several individuals after videos circulated on social media showing them attempting to march through central Baku with Soviet flags in what officials described as an effort to promote communist ideology, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The organisers of the attempted march, identified as Abdulla Ibrahimli and Ibrahim Asadli, were swiftly located and taken into custody along with other participants, the ministry said. Criminal proceedings have been launched against all those involved.

According to investigators, the group is alleged to have rented an office and held regular meetings with financial and logistical support from a foreign state. Officials say the gatherings were part of coordinated efforts to promote communist symbols and ideology in the country.

A search of the office and residential addresses linked to the suspects uncovered a large collection of communist-themed materials, including flags, literature advocating radical political ideas, CDs, and various electronic devices.

The ministry said investigative measures are ongoing.

