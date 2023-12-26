Azerbaijan detects another civilian facility used by Armenia as weapons storage in Karabakh

Azerbaijan detects another civilian facility used by Armenia as weapons storage in Karabakh

Azerbaijan detects another civilian facility used by Armenia as weapons storage in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of different types of mines, improvised explosive devices and some other ammunitions were found during the view of the civilian facility in the Ortakend settlement of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which was once used by the Armenians as an ammunition storage, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Azerbaijan Army's Engineer-sapper units seized those mines and improvised explosive devices, the ministry said.

News.Az