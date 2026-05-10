President Ilham Aliyev: As long as political forces in Armenian society continue to live with hatred toward Azerbaijan, we must remain vigilant

President Ilham Aliyev: As long as political forces in Armenian society continue to live with hatred toward Azerbaijan, we must remain vigilant

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“In total, 60,000 hectares of our forest fund were destroyed by the savage occupiers. Most of the destruction occurred in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, but Zangilan also suffered,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

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The head of state added: “It was looting, hostility, and cruelty—without any justification. The Azerbaijani people caused no harm to the Armenian people. The reasons behind such hatred toward us should perhaps be studied by psychiatrists, psychologists, and doctors. As long as political forces in Armenian society continue to live with hatred toward Azerbaijan, we must remain vigilant.”

News.Az