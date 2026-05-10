President: The decisive role of the National Leader in Azerbaijan’s history will never be erased from our memory

President: The decisive role of the National Leader in Azerbaijan’s history will never be erased from our memory

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“The decisive role of the National Leader in the history of Azerbaijan will never be erased from our memory,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

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“By continuing his policy, today we stand here in Zangilan. We expelled the enemy from our lands and restored our territorial integrity. Leading up to that, we built a strong economy, established a strong army, strengthened patriotic spirit in society, and effectively succeeded in leading Azerbaijan out of international isolation,” the head of state added.

News.Az