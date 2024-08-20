Azerbaijan detects extensive landmines in recently liberated four villages in Gazakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A significant number of landmines have been discovered in the recently-liberated four villages in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, Hafiz Safikhanov, head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public Association, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Safikhanov revealed that initial estimates of around 100,000 landmines in the liberated Azerbaijani territories were far exceeded, with the actual number surpassing 1.5 million.He also mentioned that during the delimitation process, monitoring was conducted in four villages returned to Azerbaijan.“These areas were found to be heavily mined, with sappers even operating just 5-10 meters from Armenian military posts. Unfortunately, several mine explosions occurred during the demining operations in these villages,” he added.

News.Az