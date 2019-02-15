Azerbaijan determines new requirements for singing and listening to national anthem

+ ↺ − 16 px

The requirements for singing and listening to the national anthem of Azerbaijan has been specified.

Report informs that this is reflected in the new bill "On the rules of the use of the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the law, during the inauguration ceremony of the elected President (after the President), at the start and end of the next and extraordinary sessions of the Milli Majlis, during the start and end of the next and extraordinary sessions of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan, at opening and closing ceremonies and meetings dedicated to the holidays of Azerbaijan, significant historical events for the Azerbaijani state and people, during the opening of monuments or memorial plaques of prominent state, political, social, scientific, literary, art figures and national heroes of Azerbaijan, during ceremonies held by state bodies, local self-governing bodies, political parties or non-governmental organizations and other solemn events, when raising or waving the state flag of Azerbaijan, when meeting and accompanying the heads of states and governments who attend an official meeting in Azerbaijan (after the national anthem of the respective country).

The third reading of the bill will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis on February 19.

News.Az

News.Az