Azerbaijan develops legislative act on “Great Return to Karabakh”

A legislative act on the “Great Return to Karabakh” has been developed in Azerbaijan, Zahid Oruj, chairman of the parliament’s Committee for Human Rights, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that after the Second Karabakh war, the work on the development of a legal framework related to the “Great Return” was launched.

“The document is being finalized within the framework of cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Presidential Administration. The legislative act has already been submitted to the parliament speaker,” Oruj added.

