Azerbaijan Digital HUB program presented in Eurasia Innovation Day

The session entitled "New technological trends in e-commerce infrastructure: perspectives and threats" organized within the 2nd Baku E-Trade Forum on October 21-22 was moderated by Azer Bayramov. The session highlighted the topics of cybersecurity, electronic signature, artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain.

In addition, “AzerTelecom” representative made a speech on “Made in Azerbaijan: Innovations and Technologies” topic in the panel discussion “Innovation and Technology” in the framework of “Eurasia İnnovation Day”. Azer Bayramov briefed the participants about the works carried out to transfer Azerbaijan into the center of innovations and technology.

Particularly, he provided broad information about the program “Azerbaijan Digital HUB” conducted by “AzerTelecom”. It was noted that the large infrastructure projects carried out under the program will turn our country into a digital hub for the Caucasus, CIS, Central and South Asia, Middle East and other neighboring regions and play a significant role to meet the needs of these regions for internet and content.

The program will contribute to the export of innovations and digital services under “Made in Azerbaijan” brand to the neighboring regions and eventually lead to the development of ICT sector and establishment of digital ecosystem.

It should be noted that the “Eurasia Innovation Day” was jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT) and Huawei company. “Innovation Week” co-organized on October 18-24 by the MTCHT jointly with Heydar Aliyev Center included conferences, forums and exhibitions reflecting the latest innovations in the field of high technologies and innovations.

“AzerTelecom” is one of the largest telecommunication operators in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region, and is the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector. AzerTelecom is currently implementing the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan.

The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country's ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

