Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients

Every day, from AZN 80 to AZN 150 (from $47 to $88) is spent on treatment of one patient infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

Eighty manat ($47) is spent to treat patients having no complications as a result of coronavirus, while it costs 150 manat ($88) to treat the patients severely infected with coronavirus,” the chairman said.

"These figures vary and are based on figures of March," Aliyev added.

News.Az