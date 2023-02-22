Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign investments in its oil and gas sector

Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign investments in its oil and gas sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan has got $89 billion worth of foreign investments in 27 years, the country’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized that the Baku-Supsa transported 99.4 million tons of crude, while Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) shipped 477.5 million tons to Azerbaijan, 55.4 million tons to other countries, totaling more than 533 million tons to the world markets.

Shahbazov added that markets for the 130 billion cubic meters of gas exported so far have been further diversified through the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP).

News.Az