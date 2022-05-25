Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds spent on special social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2021, 470 million manat was allocated from the president’s reserve fund for special social protection in Azerbaijan, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

Samir Sharifov was speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, during which the bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was discussed, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Of these funds, 266 million manat was spent to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the minister said.

Noting that 10.5 million manat was allocated from the budget to municipalities, Sharifov said that international expenditures amounted to 288 million manat

The minister added that the expenses of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) were 7 percent less.

News.Az