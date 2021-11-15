Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 340 vaccine shots were made against coronavirus in Azerbaijan on November 15, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Nov.15.

The number of vaccinated people in the first and second phases plus the booster dose totaled 140, 121, and 79 shots respectively.

The overall number of vaccinated people stands at 10,092,763 with the total number of people vaccinated in the first and second phases plus the booster dose amounted to 5,022,490, 4,480,735, and 589,538 respectively.

News.Az