Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

Some 272 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 86 citizens, the second dose into 124 citizens and the third dose - into 62 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,478,529 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,267,544 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,764,378 people - the second dose, 2,446,607 people - the third dose.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      