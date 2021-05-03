Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 119 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 3, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 95 citizens, and the second one to 24 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,517,042 citizens have been vaccinated, 975,303 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 541,739 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

