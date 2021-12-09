Azerbaijan discloses number of victims of mine explosions in its liberated lands
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has announced the number of citizens killed or injured as a result of landmine explosions in the country’s liberated lands since November 10, 2020.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 29 civilians and seven military servicemen have been killed as a result of the mine blasts in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.
Besides, 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity, it added.