Azerbaijan discloses total number of landmines defused in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 112,193 units of unexploded ordnance, including 62,228 unexploded ammunition, 31,175 anti-personnel landmines, and 18,790 anti-tank landmines, have been discovered and safely defused in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

From November 10, 2020, to February 14, 2024, organizations engaged in mine clearance activities cleared a total of 118,502 hectares of the liberated territories.

During this period, 345 individuals fell victim to mines, with 280 sustaining injuries and 65 losing their lives.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by Armenian troops.

News.Az