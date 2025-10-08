Azerbaijan discusses missing persons, human rights with Hungarian judge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has said nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the First Karabakh War due to Armenia’s aggressive policies against Azerbaijan in the early 1990s.

During a meeting with Ákos Kozma, the newly elected judge of the Hungarian Constitutional Court, in Baku, she briefed him on the issue of mine terrorism perpetrated by Armenia in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that it obstructs construction work, endangers civilians, and delays the safe return of residents to their ancestral homes, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Aliyeva also congratulated Kozma, her former counterpart, on his new position as a Constitutional Court judge and wished him success in his future endeavors. She highlighted the friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples and governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The commissioner provided an overview of her mandate in protecting human rights and freedoms, the new powers granted to her by the Constitutional Law, and her close cooperation with the Constitutional Court.

In response, Kozma expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. The two officials also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az