Azerbaijan displays its art examples at UNESCO HQ

A series of events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Silk Roads Programme is being held at the headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), located in Paris, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told News.az.

According to the ministry, a colorful concert program was organized on April 6, 2023 with the participation of artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. At the concert, the works of classical music performed by Saida Zulfugarova (pianist) and Agaragim Guliyev (fluitist) were welcomed by a multinational audience.

The audience was especially interested in the dances "Uzundere" and "Naz Eleme" performed by Azerbaijani dancers in national costumes.

At the same time, interesting performance collectives from China and Kazakhstan, as well as a collection of national costumes, were demonstrated.

In addition, during the event all three countries represented the samples of their national cuisines.

