Azerbaijan distributes humanitarian aid in Syria's Aleppo

Humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan was distributed to those in need at the internally displaced persons camp in the village of Karakopru, situated in Syria's Aleppo province.

The embassy said its employees also participated in the distribution campaign, assisting in delivering crucial aid to those affected by the ongoing crisis, News.Az reports citingAzerbaijan’s Embassy in Damascus.

Earlier, Azerbaijan announced the reopening of its embassy in Syria’s Damascus after a 13-year break.

In a statement on February 17, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy has been assigned to Damascus and has begun work.

