Azerbaijan documents 2,414 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has detected 2,414 new COVID-19 cases, 1,695 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 285,993, with 250,708 recoveries and 3,915 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 31,370.

Over the past day, 13,248 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,018,445.

