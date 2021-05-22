Azerbaijan documents 352 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 720 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 332,235 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 319,991 of them have recovered, and 4,851 people have died. Currently, 7,393 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,841 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,446,033 tests have been conducted so far.

