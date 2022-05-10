Azerbaijan documents 6 daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 6 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,638, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 5 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,869. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,709.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 60.

So far, 6,838,458 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az